“The Mandalorian” Season 3 to Debut on Disney+ in February 2023

More exciting news out of Star Wars Celebration 2022! The highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian will be coming to Disney+ in February 2023!

The adventures of Din Djarin, better known as Mando, and Grogu will continue with the third season of The Mandalorian in February of next year.

in February of next year. During a panel at Star Was Celebration, we also learned that Katee Sackhoff will reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in the upcoming season.

A teaser for the third season was also shown to the audience in attendance at the panel but has not yet been released to the public.

About The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The popular series debuted in November 2019, with the launch of Disney+ and has been one of the most successful series on the streamer since.

The second season ran in late 2020 and was followed by the spinoff, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett , which wrapped up in early 2022.

, which wrapped up in early 2022. Pedro Pascal stars as the titular character and is joined by Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Iconic Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd will also be joining the cast of The Mandalorian for the upcoming third season

Be sure to check back for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration all weekend long.