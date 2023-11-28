Construction Permits Filed for Downtown Disney’s New Parkside Market Dining Area

Disneyland has filed new permits as construction ramps up on the new Parkside Market food area coming to Downtown Disney, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

The new $8 million food hall-style concept will occupy a new 11,000-square-foot building which is currently under construction at Downtown Disney.

The commercial construction permits filed with the Anaheim Planning and Building Department call for a quick service restaurant with four separate concepts and outdoor dining on the second floor.

The four new restaurants are: Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks. Sip & Sonder , from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.



GG’s Chicken Shop , from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast.

, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast. A second story bar will be an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

The “curated collection of diverse culinary concepts” will be brought together by Levy Restaurants with all four locations under one roof in Downtown Disney’s west end, located on the site of the former AMC Theatres.

The Parkside Market is expected to open in late 2024.

Earlier this month, the west end welcomed a new stage