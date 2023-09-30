Photos / Video: New Nighttime Projection Show “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” Debuts at Disneyland

The brand-new nighttime show, “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural,” debuted last night along the Rivers of America at Disneyland, serving as a temporary replacement for Fantasmic!
What’s Happening:
- Debuting last night, September 29th, this new limited-time nighttime entertainment offering lights up the Rivers of America multiple times a night, adding some extra nightlife to the area during Fantasmic’s extended closure.
- Set to a dynamic jazz score, projections on the Rivers of America will tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog from the bayou that leaps into the lively heartbeat of New Orleans when he is lured by the jazzy sounds he hears in the distance.
- This unique art installation will animate original artwork by Disney Live Entertainment graphic designer Marcella “Marci” Swett, best known for her chalk art in Downtown Disney during Celebrate Soulfully.
- Currently, the show is performed nightly at 7:40 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:40 PM, 8:55 PM and 9:50 PM.
- “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” will play on select evenings this fall, and will continue to run nightly during the holiday season.
- Check out our complete video of “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” below, along with some additional photos.
