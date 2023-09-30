Photos / Video: New Nighttime Projection Show “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” Debuts at Disneyland

The brand-new nighttime show, “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural,” debuted last night along the Rivers of America at Disneyland, serving as a temporary replacement for Fantasmic!

What’s Happening:

Debuting last night, September 29th, this new limited-time nighttime entertainment offering lights up the Rivers of America multiple times a night, adding some extra nightlife to the area during Fantasmic’s extended closure

Set to a dynamic jazz score, projections on the Rivers of America will tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog from the bayou that leaps into the lively heartbeat of New Orleans when he is lured by the jazzy sounds he hears in the distance.

This unique art installation will animate original artwork by Disney Live Entertainment graphic designer Marcella “Marci” Swett, best known for her chalk art in Downtown Disney

Currently, the show is performed nightly at 7:40 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:40 PM, 8:55 PM and 9:50 PM.

“The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” will play on select evenings this fall, and will continue to run nightly during the holiday season.

Check out our complete video of “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” below, along with some additional photos.