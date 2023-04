Multiple social media posts are showing video of the Maleficent dragon on fire during Saturday night’s 10:30p performance of Fantasmic! At Disneyland. According to KABC, no injuries were reported and the extent of the damage is unclear.

Looks like Maleficent’s evil plan backfired 🔥 https://t.co/CFgcjXBnTP — Steven (@_steven_tapia_) April 23, 2023

Dragon catches ON FIRE during a #Fantasmic show at Disneyland in California https://t.co/ZPgq1yS9vR — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 23, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: A massive fire breaks out during performance at Disneyland



📌#Anaheim | #California



Currently Disneyland staff are asking everyone to evacuate the area as a Disneyland, prop dragon catches on fire during a Fantasmic show at DisneyLand in Anaheim California. The… pic.twitter.com/F3fCaQTgms — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2023

We’ll have more details as they become available.