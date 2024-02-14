Foodie Guide to Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2024

When February turns to March, the 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will begin, bringing with it delicious flavors inspired by the Golden State. All throughout the Disneyland Resort, you’ll be able to treat your taste buds to tasty delights and even attend cooking demonstrations!

What’s Happening:

This year, there are more than 80 new items, so you better bring your appetite! Among this menu lineup, you can enjoy soon-to-be favorites like the S’mores Caramel Tart at California Craft Brews and IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Parm Bites at Earth Eats. But no need to worry.

There are plenty of returning California staples back to fill your bellies, like the Grilled Top Sirloin at Garlic Kissed and Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces at Nuts About Cheese.

If you want an enhanced feasting experience, consider the Sip and Savor Pass, a special, commemorative credential that lets you sample different food and non-alcoholic beverage items at participating locations anytime throughout the festival.

New this year, the pass is available in either a four-coupon or eight-coupon version, giving you options for just the right amount. Both are available for purchase at various locations throughout Disney California Adventure.

If you’re in the mood for even more foodie fun, there are various bookable culinary experiences

Hearthstone Lounge will play host to A Walk on the Silverado Trail filled with delicious bites and beverages, including some of the finest California wines at the hotel. Be sure to check out availability for these exciting experiences and even more offered throughout the resort this year!

Kicking off on March 1st, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs through April 22nd, 2024.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Marketplaces

California Craft Brews (Available March 1 through April 22)

Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish (New)

S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow (New)

Frozen Mangonada Beer Slush: Brewery X Baja Boi, mango purée, rock melon syrup, grapefruit juice, and mango-chamoy glaze (New)

Brewery X Baja Boi Mexican Lager with salt and lime (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

La Bodega Brewing Company Pay the Piper Double IPA (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Eagle Rock Brewery Golden Ale (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Unsung Brewing Co. Intracore IPA (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Bottle Logic Brewing Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Crowns & Hops Inglewood Sun West Coast IPA (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Left Coast Brewing Co. Del Mar St. Dortmunder-style Export Lager (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Full Circle Brewing Company Peachy Vibes Wheat Ale (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Mission Brewing Foggy Shores Hefeweizen (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Russian River Brewing Blind Pig IPA (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Stone Brewing Stone Ruination Double IPA (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Delahunt Brewing Co. Salvatore Italian Pilsner (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime) (New)

Cal-IPA Beer Flight (New)

Spring Favorites Beer Flight (New)

West Coast Beer Flight (New)

Food & Wine Festival Stainless Steel Stemless Fluted Dragonfly Glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last)

Food & Wine Festival Stainless Steel Stemless Fluted Jade Glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply; available while supplies last)

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo (Available March 1 through April 22)

Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip (New)

BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche

Kiwi-Apple Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, apple juice, and kiwi and Granny Smith apple syrups garnished with a purple orchid (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Tangerine Tiki Cocktail: Dark rum, vanilla-citrus liqueur, tangerine and lime juices, and honey syrup garnished with a dried red pineapple wheel (New)

D-Lish (Available March 1 through April 22)

Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon

Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée (New)

Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler: Gold Peak Black Tea, huckleberry and agave syrups, grapefruit soda, and lemon and orange juices garnished with an orange wedge (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Earth Eats

IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated parmesan (New)

IMPOSSIBLE Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with IMPOSSIBLE beef and sour cream (New)

Watermelon Cucumber Mojito: White rum, watermelon liqueur, mojito and cucumber syrups, watermelon purée, and lime juice topped with Topo Chico and garnished with a watermelon spear with Tajín twist

Garlic Kissed (Available March 1 through April 22)

Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri

Guava-Lychee Mule: Vodka, guava nectar, ginger and lychee syrups, and lemon juice topped with guava cider and garnished with a lemon wheel

Golden Dreams (Available March 1 through April 22)

Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres (New)

Fig Matcha Latte: Matcha, soy milk, and coconut and simple syrups topped with a fig oat sweet cream and garnished with matcha powder (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, maple syrup, brown butter and demerara syrups, and oat milk with a blueberry sweet cream garnished with cinnamon-flavored cereal crumble (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Peach Cobbler Cocktail: Moonshine, peach and amaretto liqueur, peach nectar, condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon syrups, and lemon juice garnished with frozen peaches (New)

LA Style

Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero (New)

Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (New) (Plant-based)

Spicy Strawberry Cocktail: Gin, strawberry and tamarind purées, strawberry syrup, pineapple juice, chile spices, and Tajín chamoy garnished with a Tamarindo straw (New)

Nuts About Cheese (Available March 1 through April 22)

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions (New)

Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces

PB&J Whiskey Shake: Peanut butter whiskey, raspberry liqueur, vanilla ice cream, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, and peanut butter & raspberry syrups, garnished with a raspberry (New)

Peppers Cali-Ente (Available March 1 through April 22)

Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp (New)

Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses

Cantarito-Style Paloma: Reposado tequila, habanero-infused pineapple juice, lime juice, rock melon syrup, and Fresca garnished with a pineapple wheel and Tajín Clásico

Uncork California (Available March 1 through April 22)

Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries (New)

Chrysanthemum Mimosa: Prosecco with lemonade and rock melon and chrysanthemum syrups (New)

Hibiscus-Rose Mimosa: Prosecco with hibiscus tea and rose syrup (New)

Apricot-Lavender Mimosa: Prosecco with apricot purée and lavender syrup (New)

Rosé Margarita: Blanco tequila, rosé, lemon juice, white peach and agave syrups, and cantaloupe purée garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Scharffenberger Cellars Brut Excellence (New)

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay (New)

Conundrum White Blend (New)

Daou Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Cline Old Vine Zinfandel (New)

Fess Parker Frontier Red Blend (New)

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (New)

White Wine Flight (New)

Red Wine Flight (New)

Springtime Bouquet Mimosa Flight (New)

Other Locations Throughout Disney California Adventure

Award Wieners (Available March 1 through April 23; mobile order available)

Brewery X Sangria Hard Seltzer

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available March 1 through April 22)

BBQ Chicken Pizza: BBQ-spiced chicken, house-made BBQ Sauce, red onion, and chopped cilantro (Available by the slice or a whole pie) (New)

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Salted Pretzel Cheesecake with a cookies and cream crust topped with chocolate-coated salted pretzels and chocolate ganache (New)

Cappuccino Cart (Available March 1 through April 22; mobile order available)

Chocolate-Espresso Loaf: Chocolate-espresso cake filled with chocolate mousse and topped with dark chocolate ganache and chocolate and white chocolate curls (New)

Honeydew Milk Tea with coconut-lychee jelly topped with a creamy citrus foam (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available March 1 through April 22; mobile order available)

Butter Cake à la Mode: Butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and whipped cream (New)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available March 1 through April 22; mobile order available)

Strawberry Horchata: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Strawberry Horchata with Spiced Rum: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce and spiced rum

Hollywood Lounge (Available March 1 through April 30; mobile order available)

Chicken Lollipop: Beer-brined chicken with poblano mashed potatoes, caramelized fennel, and fried carrots (New)

Kiwi Tequila Mule: Tequila, lime juice, and kiwi syrup topped with ginger beer (New)

Prickly Pear Vodka Mule: Vodka, lime juice, and prickly pear syrup topped with ginger beer (New)

Whiskey Mule: Whiskey, lime juice, and simple syrup topped with ginger beer and a mint sprig (New)

Passion Fruit Mojito: Light rum, passion fruit syrup, and limeade topped with soda water and garnished with a mint sprig (New)

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Listel Grain de Gris Rosé (New)

Kunde Family Winery Cabernet Sauvignon (New)

Mule Flight (New)

Lamplight Lounge (Available March 1 through April 22)

Turf and a Little Bit of Surf: Filet mignon, aromatic cauliflower purée, soy-glazed potatoes, grilled asparagus, mushrooms, and black garlic-red wine reduction served with a side of shrimp toast (New)

Strawberry-Lychee Shortcake Donuts: Lychee-glazed donuts with strawberry shortcake crumbles served with vanilla bean ice cream and lychee dip (New)

Mendocino Terrace (Available March 1 through April 28; mobile order available)

GoGi “Goldie” Chardonnay (New)

Château Margüi Rosé 1784 (New)

Silverado Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (New)

Disney Family Wine Flight (New)

Pym Tasting Lab (Available March 1 through April 22)

Pint-sized Pints Mini Flight (New)

Paradise Beer Garden (Available Feb. 29 through April 22)

Stereo Brewing Company Perfect Day IPA

Bottle Logic Brewing Fuzzy Logic IPA (New)

Mother Earth Brew Co. Cali Creamin’ Peaches & Cream Ale (New)

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Liquid Hoppiness IPA (New)

Noble Ale Works Naughty Sauce Stout (New)

Victory Brewing Company Golden Monkey (New)

Chapman Crafted Beer Social Butterfly Wheat Ale (New)

Golden Road Brewing Ride On Tropical IPA

2 Towns Ciderhouse Strawberry Lemonade Cider (New)

Fun & Fruity Flight (New)

Build Your Own Flight (New)

Paradise Garden Grill (Available Feb. 29 through April 22; mobile order available)

Sisig Burrito: Seasoned pork, onions, serrano peppers, garlic fried rice, scrambled egg, and marinated tomatoes with a side of chicharrones and vinegar dipping sauce (New)

Chicken Musakhan: Roasted spiced half chicken and sumac stewed onions on flatbread with a Mediterranean salad and a garlic yogurt dipping sauce (New)

Tacos Gobernador: Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper jack served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Loaded Baked Potato: Seasoned steak tips and BBQ baked beans topped with cheese sauce, tangy slaw, and green onions (New) (Plant-based)

Cheese Quesadilla (Disney Check Meal)

Pistachio Cheesecake: New York-style pistachio cheesecake (New)

Pineapple-Melon Cocktail: Melon Liqueur, pineapple juice, and a splash of citrus (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Available March 1 through April 22; mobile order available)

Pastrami Fries: Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce, pastrami, Smokejumpers Grill sauce, and pickles (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available March 1 through April 28; mobile order available)

Charcuterie Flatbread: Chef’s selection of deli and cured meats, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and chopped pepperoncini served with pepperoncini dip (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available March 1 through April 22; mobile order available)

Chicken Lollipop: Beer-brined chicken with poblano mashed potatoes, caramelized fennel, and fried carrots (New)

Select Outdoor Vending Locations (Available Feb. 29 through April 22)

Loaded Carnitas Pretzel Bites with cheese sauce, salsa verde, cilantro, and onion (New)

Modelo Especial

Unsung Brewing Co MetaPlex IPA

Cantaritos By Jarritos Mandarin Hard Soda (New)

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available March 1 through April 22)

Cannoli Churro: Churro rolled in cinnamon-sugar topped with cannoli cream, chocolate chips, and puff pastry (New)

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School (Available March 1 through April 22)

Spice Shortbread Churro: Spiced shortbread sugar with cookie butter drizzle (New)

Señor Buzz Churros (Available March 1 through April 22)

Unforgettable Bing Bong Churro: Shortbread cookie sugar and strawberry jelly with sprinkled icing (New)

Willie’s Churros (Available March 1 through April 22)

Butterscotch Banana Churro: Churro rolled in banana sugar topped with butterscotch icing, butterscotch drops, and banana chip crumble (New)

Novelties Available Throughout the Disneyland Resort

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hearthstone Lounge (Available April 19)

“A Walk on the Silverado Trail” Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Food & Wine Experience: Hosted amongst the notable collection of historical California art at the venerable Hearthstone Lounge, sip a curated selection of the Silverado Trail’s exquisite wines delightfully paired with plates specially crafted by the talented hotel culinary team. Meet the chefs and sommeliers of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa as well as experts from the wine industry in an indoor-outdoor culinary experience. (Age 21 and older)

Disneyland Hotel

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available March 11 and 25 and April 8 and 22)

Mixology Class at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Lounge: Learn to make a classic tiki libation in the legendary Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. After enjoying your hand-crafted cocktail, indulge in tray-passed hors d’oeuvres while enjoying the sounds of the island at the outdoor fireplace. Take home a Trader Sam’s fan favorite tiki mug as a souvenir of your adventure. (Age 21 and older)

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available March 1 through April 22)

Calabrian Chili Glazed Salmon: 6 oz. pan roasted salmon covered in a Calabrian chili glaze served over a carrot and parsnip purée and miso-marinated bok choy (New)

Blood Orange Arugula Salad: Arugula tossed in a blood orange vinaigrette and topped with goat cheese, croutons, crispy prosciutto, and blood orange segments (New)

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available March 1 through April 22)

BT Fish & Chips Sandwich: Battered cod, Down East Tartar Sauce, malt vinegar and black pepper spice, black pepper fries, and lemon and dill slaw (New)

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available March 1 through April 22)

Grilled Mexican Sea Bass: Gulf shrimp and heirloom tomato salad, Tasso potato cake, and yellow bell pepper emulsion paired with Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available March 1 through April 22)

Vesuvio: Hand-tossed dough, pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, and capers drizzled with California hot honey (New)

Wine Flight: Choose three 3 oz. pours from a selection of California and Italian wines

Salt & Straw (Available March 1 through April 22)

Pink Rose & Watermelon Sorbet: A ripe watermelon and rosé sorbet drizzled in for a crisp tartness that carefully balances the sweetness of the wine

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available March 1 through April 22)

Filet Sliders: Two filet sliders topped with crispy onions and horseradish cream paired with shoestring fries (New)