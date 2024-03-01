Photos: Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival Merchandise

Disney California Adventure’s Food and Wine Festival has begun and with it comes a new selection of merchandise available for your purchasing pleasure.

The “Bringing the Heat” T-shirt retails for $34.99.

The Festival wine glass retails for $14.99.

The Mickey Avocado mug retails for $24.99.

The Trash Can Salt & Pepper Shaker retails for $12.99.

Maroon is the color choice for the festival, with the Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, and new Minnie Earband all rocking the subdued hue.

Minnie is prominently featured on this year’s wearable Disney Gift Card design.

While not featuring a festival specific design, a set of reusable utensils with a carrying pouch are being highlighted, retailing for $12.25.

The Festival merchandise is now available at Disney California Adventure.

