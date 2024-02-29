Disneyland Unveils Prizes for 2024 Eggstravaganza Hunt

Disneyland has unveiled the prizes for their yearly “Eggstravaganza”.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland’s annual Easter egg hunt has revealed the prizes for completing the map.
- Guests can purchase an “Eggstravaganza” map for $9.99 and go hunting for character-inspired eggs around the resort.
- Once the map is complete, guests can return to a redemption location to receive one of six collectibles from the above photo.
- The Disneyland “Eggstravaganza” takes place March 11th – April 9th.
- For more information, head to Disneyland’s website for details.
