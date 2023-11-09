Fantasmic! Set To Return to Disneyland Park In May

After much anticipation and many questions about its status, Disneyland Park has revealed that their iconic nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic! Will officially return to the park in May.

What’s Happening:

After a long pause and a lot of wondering about when the classic nighttime spectacular will return, Fantasmic! Is set to reopen on May 24th, 2024 at Disneyland Park.

The announcement was revealed to the cast during a recent meeting regarding the popular nighttime show.

Fantasmic!, Disneyland’s popular and longest-running nighttime spectacular, is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America at the park come alive as Mickey Mouse’s power of imagination enables him to create fantastic events and images as seen in beloved Disney classic films like Fantasia, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid and more.

and more. No other news has been shared regarding the show, other than the date in which the show will return. Namely, there were no updates on the status of the iconic Maleficent Dragon that appears in the show.

Back in April, the dragon made national headlines when it caught fire

After several weeks and multiple speculated returns after the incident occurred, Disney announced

Those familiar with the show know that there is a “b-mode” for when the dragon is not operational, where Maleficent remains high in the sky until she is defeated by Mickey. It is unknown at this time if that same setup will take place and/or be enhanced when the show returns.

There is also no news regarding the show’s content. When Walt Disney World reopened their version Frozen, Pocahontas, Aladdin, and Mulan

Pocahontas, Aladdin, and In the meantime, guests at Disneyland Park can enjoy a different nighttime show on the Rivers of America, with “ The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural