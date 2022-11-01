First Look at the Return of Fantasmic! to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ahead of the long-awaited return of Fantasmic! to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this upcoming Thursday, Disney has shared some first look photos of the updated show.
What’s Happening:
- After being closed since March 2020, Mickey Mouse will once again take center stage when Fantasmic! makes its long-awaited return on November 3rd!
- The legendary nighttime spectacular invites guests into Mickey’s imagination for a larger-than-life show featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and a rousing score based on classic Disney animated films. It’s all painted on a grand canvas of dancing water overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises.
- Disney has shared some photos of the updated show, featuring updated scenes with characters such as Pocahontas, Moana and Mulan, as well as returning elements such as the Disney Villains and the Steamboat Willie finale.
- A brand new show sequence, focused on heroes, will feature a high-energy Aladdin chase with stunts never before seen on the Fantasmic! stage, a powerful scene with Elsa set to the song “Show Yourself” and stirring moments with Pocahontas, Moana, and Mulan.
- B-roll of the updated show has also been released:
- Check out new art for Fantasmic! that recently debuted on the digital billboard outside the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater on Sunset Blvd.
- Fantasmic! officially returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Thursday, November 3rd.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for complete coverage from the return of Fantasmic!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning