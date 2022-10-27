New Art Debuts On Digital Marquee Billboard Outside Fantasmic! At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

As Disney’s Hollywood Studios gets ready to reopen the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater for the return of Fantasmic! Next month, a new piece of Fantasmic! art has debuted on the digital marquee billboard just outside the theater entrance.

What’s Happening:

Fantasmic!, the popular nighttime spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is set to return for the first time after the parks closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020.

The show, set to reopen in the park’s Hollywood Hills Amphitheater on November 3rd

Located at the end of Sunset Boulevard at the foot of the Hollywood Tower Hotel, which plays host to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Fantasia.

Modernized and featuring Sorcerer Mickey taking on Maleficent in her dragon form (a signature moment in the show), the sign also features vintage typography reading “Disney Presents” and piece from the legendary audio intro to the show, “A journey beyond your wildest imagination.”

The digital sign is also sometimes covered with a printed canvas version to save energy, but as the park gets ready to celebrate the upcoming holidays

The show is set to return and be better than ever as this open-air nighttime musical has live performers, effects, music and pyrotechnics.

A brand new show sequence, focused on heroes will feature a high-energy Aladdin Mulan

Fantasmic! dining packages for select restaurants at Disney's Hollywood Studios