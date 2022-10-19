Fans from all over have been waiting for the popular show Fantasmic! to return to Disney's Hollywood Studios and we now officially have an opening date shared by Disney Parks Blog.

What's Happening:

Fantasmic! will be returning to Disney's Hollywood Studios on November 3rd.

will be returning to Disney's Hollywood Studios on November 3rd. It's back and better than ever as this open-air nighttime musical has live performers, effects, music and pyrotechnics. This is all complete with a brand new show sequence.

The new hero sequence will feature a high-energy Aladdin Mulan

Disney cast members are thrilled about the return of the show as well, and to celebrate, they will be the first to see Fantasmic! with a special preview. More details about that will be given later.

with a special preview. More details about that will be given later. Fantasmic! dining packages for select restaurants at Disney's Hollywood Studios will be available beginning October 26th for performances November 30th and beyond.

What They're Saying:

“Through this entire sequence, we go on a journey with our heroes. We see them faced with a decision, and how hard that can be for them, then watch as they find that strength within themselves to push through in a truly spectacular way,” says Disney Live Entertainment Show Director, Matthew Hamel.

“We know this show means so much to people, and we’ve kept that in mind every step of this journey.” says Disney Live Entertainment Producer, Laurice Marier. “Even beyond the new scene, we’ve taken this time to upgrade the lasers, the lighting, the sound, all to bring this show back even more beautiful than it’s ever been. We’re all really just so excited for guests to see it.”