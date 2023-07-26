Disneyland’s Fantasmic! Now Targeting Spring 2024 Return, Will Exclude Dragon

Fans of Disneyland’s Fantasmic! will unfortunately need to wait even longer for the show’s return to the Rivers of America.

What’s Happening:

This evening, Disneyland provided an update on the status of its popular Fantasmic! production.

According to the resort, they are now working toward a spring 2024 return.

Furthermore, when it does make a comeback, the famed dragon will not be included.

Instead, a new battle scene between Mickey and Maleficent will be crafted and will feature new special effects.

Cast Members impacted by this extended closure will continue to have cross training opportunities.

This update comes three months after the dragon figure used in the show caught fire , leading to the show’s closure. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Prior to today’s announcement, the most recent timeline stated that the show would not return until at least Labor Day.

Meanwhile, last Friday, Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band began performing

Disneyland says it will be announcing additional entertainment offerings for the Rivers of America soon.

What They’re Saying:

Disneyland officials: “Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we are planning the return of Fantasmic! with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on the Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year.”