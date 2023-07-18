Queenie Joining the Jambalaya Jazz Band as They Move to the Rivers of America at Disneyland

Beginning this Friday, July 21st, the Jambalaya Jazz Band will be taking their show aboard a river barge at Disneyland! Guest-favorite Queenie is returning to the band as the New Orleans-inspired jazz act adds magical atmosphere to evenings along Rivers of America.

What’s Happening:

Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will perform each evening on a New Orleans-themed raft as they float down the Rivers of America. They will perform high-energy New Orleans tunes, plus other Disney favorites.

There will be three sets of performances beginning at 7:35 p.m. nightly. Guests may check the Disneyland app for showtimes and details beginning Friday.

After their energetic and interactive performances, guests can stick around to enjoy Wondrous Journeys (through August 31st) or Halloween Screams (through October 31st) with state-of-the-art projection effects, plus sparkling fireworks on select nights from the unique vantage point on the Rivers of America.

Additional entertainment has been teased to be coming to New Orleans Square, with more information expected soon.

