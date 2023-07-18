Celebrate Oga’s Birthday With Garra Outpost Roll In Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

For a limited time, Disneyland guests can venture into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite cantina owner, Oga Garra, with a special treat.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the owner of everyone's favorite spot at Black Spire Outpost, Oga's Cantina

The Garra Outpost Roll features a seaweed rice roll with pickled vegetables, spiced ham paté, Fresno chiles, and salty and tangy chile sauce.

You’ll want to hurry in, as this limited-time dish is only available today, July 18th, through Thursday, July 20th.

Welcome to the local cantina, where bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders, and weary travelers of all ages come together to refuel, enjoy music, and conduct meetings—no questions asked. With an expansive menu of exotic concoctions for young ones and adults, the cantina is a welcome rest stop before your crew’s next galactic journey.

