Celebrate Oga’s Birthday With Garra Outpost Roll In Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

For a limited time, Disneyland guests can venture into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite cantina owner, Oga Garra, with a special treat.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the owner of everyone's favorite spot at Black Spire Outpost, Oga's Cantina, with this delicious bite.
- The Garra Outpost Roll features a seaweed rice roll with pickled vegetables, spiced ham paté, Fresno chiles, and salty and tangy chile sauce.
- You’ll want to hurry in, as this limited-time dish is only available today, July 18th, through Thursday, July 20th.
- Welcome to the local cantina, where bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders, and weary travelers of all ages come together to refuel, enjoy music, and conduct meetings—no questions asked. With an expansive menu of exotic concoctions for young ones and adults, the cantina is a welcome rest stop before your crew’s next galactic journey.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced a new three-day event that’s perfect for the youngest members of the family – Disney Junior & Friends Playdate.
- Disneyland celebrated its 68th anniversary on July 17th with a special character cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A.
- New San Fransokyo touches have been added to the delightful mural inside the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop at Disney California Adventure.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning