Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Event Coming to the Disneyland Resort August 18th-20th

The Disneyland Resort has announced a new three-day event that’s perfect for the youngest members of the family – Disney Junior & Friends Playdate.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior & Friends Playdate, a three-day event celebrating the magical, entertaining and music-filled stories of Disney Junior’s hit series, will bring the magic straight to preschoolers and their families at Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

The celebration will kick off Friday, August 18th at Disney California Adventure, and will feature: A Playdate Party Parade featuring beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins Elena of Avalor Vampirina Mira, Royal Detective A special “Disney Junior Live! Playdate” stage show will delight young audiences with the world-premiere of the new Disney Junior short-form series Playdate with Winnie the Pooh . The seasonal “ Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” will offer a lively, hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the Disney Junior series. A Spidey and his Amazing Friends photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot in Disney California Adventure. Plus, you can enjoy regular Disney Junior programming at Disney California Adventure, including the popular “ Disney Junior Dance Party!

The fun moves to Downtown Disney on Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th, including: Disney Junior-themed treats at Marceline’s Confectionary. A Star Wars : Young Jedi Adventures photo wall.

Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to participate in a find-and-search experience featuring Disney Junior-themed clues around Disney California Adventure on Friday and Downtown Disney on Saturday and Sunday.

Additional details including a full schedule of events will be posted here