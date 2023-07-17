Video: Disneyland Celebrates 68th Birthday With Traditional Anniversary Moment and Character Cavalcade

Marking the very special occasion of the 68th anniversary of Disneyland Park, a traditional cavalcade took place featuring favorite Disney Friends dancing down the street. This sure is a tradition that can’t be beat.

What’s Happening:

As is tradition, to celebrate the 68th anniversary of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom

Accompanied by the Disneyland Band

Walt Disney made the iconic speech 68 years ago to the day in Town Square at the park, saying the famous words: “To all who come to this happy place: welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past, and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America, with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.”

The music that the Disneyland Band plays during the cavalcade includes a medley of favorites, including a climactic build that is lifted from the finale of the current nighttime spectacular that lights up throughout the park (including fireworks on select nights), Wondrous Journeys.

As the park is currently in the midst of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Mickey and friends take up a parade float in the cavalcade, all dressed in their 100 years of Wonder platinum best. It should be noted that again, this is a cavalcade celebrating the 68th anniversary of the park, while the park itself is marking the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

The cavalcade wraps up with a giant birthday cake that follows all the characters and the antique vehicles that usually traverse Main Street U.S.A. at the park.