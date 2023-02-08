The Wonderful Guide to the Wonderful References of Disneyland’s “Wondrous Journeys”

When Disneyland announced that they would be launching a new nighttime spectacular celebrating 100 years of the company that would reference each of the 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios titles, I thought – “Challenge Accepted.” I knew finding each reference would be a daunting task, then they threw me and all the other fans out there a curveball. Oh, by the way, not every reference will appear in every viewing zone. If you want to catch everything, you have to see it AT LEAST four times, from either Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Rivers of America, the “it’s a small world” promenade, or Main Street U.S.A. THEN, when I was physically in the park, on Main Street U.S.A, I realized, wait— there’s four blocks here, each showing something similar, but also different.

Well, collected here is my growing checklist in a living document that will change as I notice more and more details hidden throughout the new nighttime spectacular, so as long as this blurb is still here on the page, it’s not done yet and be sure to keep checking back.

Now, as there is no officially released soundtrack, I have divided up the show into sections based on the clear segments of the show, then listed the film title, what is seen in the projections, followed by what location that particular reference can be seen. In terms of Main Street U.S.A., I have also added which block you can find it on.

Example:

The Great Mouse Detective – Ratigan’s Airship – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

At the bottom of the page, you’ll also find a list of references by song or quote serving as a guide to the soundtrack of Wondrous Journeys. Beyond the soundtrack, I will also add the list by film, so you can identify a particular reference for your favorite movie. I have even included our video featuring all four main angles of the show so you can dive in for yourself if you’d like a quick glance.

Guide by Show Segment

Opening/It’s Wondrous

In Sketch Form

Pinocchio – Pinocchio and Geppetto – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE,

Peter Pan – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE Tarzan – Tarzan – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE

Full Color / Butterflies

Snow White – Small World Facade Cinderella – Cinderella – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE

Wishing

– Blue Fairy Flying – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA Pinocchio – Blue Fairy – Rivers of America

Tiana – Rivers of America, Lilo & Stitch – Lilo – Main Street USA NE

– Lilo – Main Street USA NE Tangled – Young Rapunzel – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Young Rapunzel – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle Chicken Little – Chicken Little – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Chicken Little – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle Aladdin – Agrabah Palace – Main Street USA NE

The Quartet

Moana – All Areas The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Quasimodo – All Areas

Almost There

Walking – Small World Facade Oliver and Company – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE,

Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE, Brother Bear – Small World Facade

Ready To Fly

Ratigan's Airship – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Strange World – The Venture – Small World Facade

Luisa, Mirabel, Donkeys, – All Areas The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Mr. Toad’s Biplane – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Mr. Toad’s Biplane – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Saludos Amigos – Pedro the Airplane – Small World Facade

– Pedro the Airplane – Small World Facade Atlantis: the Lost Empire – The Ulysses – Main Street USA NW

– The Ulysses – Main Street USA NW Fantasia 2000 – Whales (Pines of Rome) – Rivers of America

Whales (Pines of Rome) – Rivers of America Robin Hood – Sir Hiss in Balloon – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Sir Hiss in Balloon – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade Hercules – Baby Pegasus – Small World Facade

Baby Pegasus – Small World Facade Tarzan – Tarzan and Jane – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade

Tarzan and Jane – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Pooh with Balloon

Pooh with Balloon Lilo and Stitch – Stitch’s Escape Ship – Small World Facade, Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Stitch’s Escape Ship – Small World Facade, Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle Treasure Planet – RLS Legacy – Small World Facade

– RLS Legacy – Small World Facade The Three Caballeros – Donald, Jose, Panchito on a Serape – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Donald, Jose, Panchito on a Serape – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Meet The Robinsons – Time Machine – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW, Rivers of America

– Time Machine – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW, Rivers of America Aladdin – Aladdin, Jasmine, Carpet – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade

Stars swirling (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) – All Areas Treasure Planet – Jim Hawkins, John Silver, Opening Portal – All Areas

Immortals

Luisa – Small World Facade Wreck-It Ralph – Vanellope Driving – Small World Facade

Vanellope Driving – Small World Facade Aladdin – One Jump – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

One Jump – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Raya and the Last Dragon – Raya and Namaari – Small World Facade

Raya and Namaari – Small World Facade Hercules – Hercules, Pegasus Training – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Raya vs. Namari – All Areas Robin Hood – Fighting – Small World Facade, Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Fighting – Small World Facade, Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle Aladdin – Aladdin – Small World Facade, Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Aladdin – Small World Facade, Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle The Rescuers Down Under – Cody Falling – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Cody Falling – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Frozen 2 – Elsa Running – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Elsa Running – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Zootopia – Judy Hopps Training – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Judy Hopps Training – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Beauty and the Beast – Beast in the Shadows – All Areas

– Beast in the Shadows – All Areas The Old Mill – The Old Mill – All Areas

The Old Mill – All Areas Encanto – Mirabel – All Areas

Mirabel – All Areas Big Hero 6 – Baymax Drifting – All Areas

Giving Up

Mulan – Mulan – Main Street USA NW

Frozen – Anna – Main Street USA

Anna – Main Street USA, Cinderella – Cinderella – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade

Cinderella – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade The Lion King – Simba Reflects – All Areas

– Simba Reflects – All Areas Bambi – Bambi reflects – Main Street USA NW

Bambi reflects – Main Street USA NW Pocahontas – Pocahontas – Main Street USA

Pocahontas – Main Street USA Tarzan – Young Tarzan Splashes – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Young Tarzan Splashes Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Moana – Rejecting the Heart – All Areas

– Rejecting the Heart – All Areas Moana – Grandma Returns – All Areas

Family/Dos Origuitas

Frozen – Family in Encanto Style – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Aladdin – Family in Encanto Style – All Areas

Aladdin – Family in Encanto Style – All Areas

The Princess and the Frog – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade

Family in Style – All Areas The Princess and the Frog – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade

Moana – Family in Encanto Style – Main Street NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

The Lion King – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

The Lion King – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Beauty and the Beast – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Beauty and the Beast – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

The Little Mermaid – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade

The Little Mermaid – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade

The Jungle Book – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

The Jungle Book – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Sleeping Beauty – Family in Encanto Style – Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Family in Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Sleeping Beauty – Family in Encanto Style – Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle

A Wondrous Finale

Olaf – All Areas The Sword in the Stone – Arthur Pulling Sword – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Arthur Pulling Sword – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Encanto – Antonio – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Encanto – Antonio – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Zootopia – Judy Hopps – Main Street USA NE, Small World

Zootopia – Judy Hopps – Main Street USA NE, Small World

Tarzan – Tarzan and Jane – Main Street USA NE

Tarzan – Tarzan and Jane – Main Street USA NE

Raya and the Last Dragon – Raya, Ongi – Main Street USA NE, Small World

Raya, Ongi – Main Street USA NE, Small World The Black Cauldron – Taran – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Flying – All Areas Beauty and the Beast – Belle and the Beast – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

– Belle and the Beast – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade Cinderella – Fairy Godmother – Main Street USA NE

Fairy Godmother – Main Street USA NE Cinderella – Fairy Godmother and Pumpkin Coach – Small World Facade

Pocahontas – Tribal Gathering – Main Street USA NE, Small World

Atlantis: The Lost Empire – Kida in the Chamber – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Tribal Gathering – Main Street USA NE, Small World Atlantis: The Lost Empire – Kida in the Chamber – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Kida in the Chamber – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade Fantasia – The Nutcracker Suite – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

The Nutcracker Suite – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade The Rescuers Down Under – Cody on Marahaute – Small World Facade, Main Street USA

Cody on Marahaute – Small World Facade, Main Street USA Bambi – Bambi – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

– Bambi – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade Brother Bear – Kenai (Human) – Main Street USA NE, Rivers of America, Small World Facade

Moana – Moana – All Areas

The Lion King – Mufasa in the Clouds

Pooh – All Areas Fantasia 2000 – Sprite – All Areas

Sprite All Areas Strange World – Family – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW

Family – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW Home on the Range – Mrs. Calloway, Maggie, Grace – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA NW

Mrs. Calloway, Maggie, Grace – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA NW The Emperor’s New Groove – Kuzco & Pacha – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

– Kuzco & Pacha – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Meet The Robinsons – Lewis and Family – Main Street USA, Small World Facade

Lewis and Family – Main Street USA, Small World Facade Pinocchio – Pinocchio and Gepetto – Small World Facade

Tiana and Family – All Areas Big Hero 6 – Hiro and Baymax – All Areas

The Jungle Book – Mowgli and Baloo – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Bolt – Bolt – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade

Bolt – Bolt – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade

Dinosaur – Baby Aladar – Main Street NE, Small World Facade

Bolt – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade Dinosaur – Baby Aladar – Main Street NE, Small World Facade

Baby Aladar – Main Street NE, Small World Facade 101 Dalmatians – Roger and Pongo – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Ralph Breaks the Internet – Ralph and Vanellope – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade

Hercules – Hercules and Meg – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Ralph and Vanellope – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade Hercules – Hercules and Meg – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle

Hercules and Meg – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle Winnie The Pooh – Pooh in Bee Outfit – Small World Facade

Pooh in Bee Outfit – Small World Facade The Aristocats – Dancing – Small World Facade

Guide by Soundtrack

Dinosaur quote: “Some things start out big, some things start out small, but the smallest thing can have the biggest changes of all.”

song: “I’m Wishing” Sleeping Beauty Song: “I Wonder”

quote: “Have you ever seen anything so wonderful in your entire life?” The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Quote: “Oh no please, can’t we go back to page one and do it all over again?”