Photos: New San Fransokyo Mural Appears In Ghirardelli Location at Disney California Adventure

The transformation of Disney California Adventure’s Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo Square continues, and the area remains open for all to enjoy, including the Ghirardelli location in the land. Those who enter the retail and dining location may notice the mural along the wall might look a bit different.

While much of the San Francisco aesthetic remains, paying homage to the home of the famous chocolate company, the mural now sports flourishes that place the store now firmly in San Fransokyo Square. Including wind turbines, and the San Fransokyo Bridge. Just a small piece in the larger puzzle of the transformation of the Pacific Wharf area.

Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st.

When the transformation is completed, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour – will be decked out in street art and colorful banners celebrating the Big Hero 6 team after their victory over Yokai.

The diverse array of flavorful fare in San Fransokyo Square will include current favorites and new creations inspired by Asian cuisine, as well as the Big Hero 6 themselves. Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, will serve dishes, soups in freshly-baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine. On the outside of this quick service restaurant, you’ll find a mural of Aunt Cass’ lucky pet cat, Mochi.