Pixar Fest Billboards Arrive at Disney California Adventure Two Months Ahead of the Festival’s Return

Even though Pixar Fest is still two months away, Disney California Adventure is already getting hyped for the return of the animated festival.

These billboards featuring characters from Coco, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc. and Toy Story can be found in the Hyperion Theater courtyard, which is currently not being used for any show.

About Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.

