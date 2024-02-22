Pixar Fest Billboards Arrive at Disney California Adventure Two Months Ahead of the Festival’s Return

Even though Pixar Fest is still two months away, Disney California Adventure is already getting hyped for the return of the animated festival.
These billboards featuring characters from Coco, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc. and Toy Story can be found in the Hyperion Theater courtyard, which is currently not being used for any show.
About Pixar Fest:
- Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.
- From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.
- This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.
- Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.
- During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure have begun and a variety of special merchandise is available for the celebration.
- This Spring, guests can save up to 15% off select Disneyland Resort Hotels, while Disney Visa card members can save up to 25%.
- New merchandise celebrating the soon-to-be released Disney+ series IWÁJÚ has been released at the Disneyland Resort.
