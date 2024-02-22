Disney Visa Cardmembers – Save Up to 25% on Disneyland Resort Hotel Rooms This Spring

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on select premium rooms at a Disneyland Resort Hotel Sunday through Thursday nights this spring.

What’s Happening:

With this offer, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 25% on select Premium rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel on Sunday through Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024.

This includes Premium rooms at: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Not a Disney Visa cardmember? You can still save up to 15%

Planning a trip?

If you’d like to book this deal or any other, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

Important Details:

Savings are based on the non discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and are valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from March 11 through June 6, 2024.

Guests must book by June 3, 2024 and travel must be completed by June 7, 2024.

Not valid for standard rooms, select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2- or 3-Bedroom Villas.

Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.

Not valid on previously booked rooms and offer is non transferable.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit of 2 rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park is required to enter a theme park.

Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.