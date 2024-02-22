Photos: Anaheim Ducks Days Merchandise at Disney California Adventure

Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure have begun and a merchandise pop-up has joined in the fun.

A variety of items are available including:

Headband – $35

Adult Tee (Thursday) – $35 (Sold Out)

Adult Tee (Friday) Short Sleeve – $30

Adult Tee (Friday) Long Sleeve – $35

Spirit Jersey – $70

Spirit Jersey Crop White (Thursday) – $55

Spirit Jersey Crop Black (Friday) – $55

Knit Beanie – $35

Baseball Hat – $35

Flat Brim Hat – $35

Scarf – $40

Tumbler – $35

Mug – $20

Keychain – $15

Hockey Puck – $15

All merchandise is available in the Hollywood Land area of the park, while supplies last during the celebration.