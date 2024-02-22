Photos: Anaheim Ducks Days Merchandise at Disney California Adventure

Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure have begun and a merchandise pop-up has joined in the fun.
A variety of items are available including:
- Headband – $35
- Adult Tee (Thursday) – $35 (Sold Out)
- Adult Tee (Friday) Short Sleeve – $30
- Adult Tee (Friday) Long Sleeve – $35
- Spirit Jersey – $70
- Spirit Jersey Crop White (Thursday) – $55
- Spirit Jersey Crop Black (Friday) – $55
- Knit Beanie – $35
- Baseball Hat – $35
- Flat Brim Hat – $35
- Scarf – $40
- Tumbler – $35
- Mug – $20
- Keychain – $15
- Hockey Puck – $15
All merchandise is available in the Hollywood Land area of the park, while supplies last during the celebration.
