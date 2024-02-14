Two Adorable Easter Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort

It's a novelty egg-travaganza! Two new Easter-themed novelties are coming to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Two adorable novelties will hop into various locations at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure starting tomorrow, February 15th.
- The Donald Duck Spring Egg Sipper features Donald adorably dressed as an Easter Egg, carrying his own egg basket.
- Chip & Dale are having a great time playing around and breaking the eggs in their Spring Basket Bucket.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland has released the complete Foodie Guide to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which kicks off on March 1st.
- Cast Members in the Characters and Parades departments, calling themselves “Magic United,” have announced plans to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association.
- Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes went to Disneyland on Monday, appearing in a celebratory cavalcade. Check out our photos and video of the festivities!
