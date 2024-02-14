Two Adorable Easter Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort

It's a novelty egg-travaganza! Two new Easter-themed novelties are coming to the Disneyland Resort.

  • Two adorable novelties will hop into various locations at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure starting tomorrow, February 15th.
  • The Donald Duck Spring Egg Sipper features Donald adorably dressed as an Easter Egg, carrying his own egg basket.
  • Chip & Dale are having a great time playing around and breaking the eggs in their Spring Basket Bucket.

