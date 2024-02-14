Two Adorable Easter Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort

It's a novelty egg-travaganza! Two new Easter-themed novelties are coming to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Two adorable novelties will hop into various locations at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The Donald Duck Spring Egg Sipper features Donald adorably dressed as an Easter Egg, carrying his own egg basket.

Chip & Dale are having a great time playing around and breaking the eggs in their Spring Basket Bucket.

More Disneyland Resort News: