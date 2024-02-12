Photos / Video: Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Victory at Disneyland for Second Year in a Row

At Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers. In turn, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued the tradition and made an appearance at Disneyland today, for the second year in a row.

As with previous years, Patrick Mahomes appeared in a cavalcade full of Disney characters and dancers parading past “it’s a small world” and down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park.

Watch the Super Bowl LVIII MVP Cavalcade with Patrick Mahomes:

It’s the most magical way for Mahomes to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl title. He led the Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco in the biggest game of the year. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time after throwing the game winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime. His 333 passing yards and two passing touchdowns catapulted his team to the win and launched him into the annals of Disney’s Super Bowl history with his inclusion in the national TV spot and Disneyland Resort trip.

Mahomes is once again joining a long list of other NFL heavyweights who have been a part of Disney’s long-standing Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team’s Super Bowl win.

On Main Street, as confetti rained down around him, Mahomes looked directly into the on-field TV cameras and shouted that iconic phrase that has been jubilantly uttered immediately after dozens of Super Bowl games. His proclamation is the centerpiece of Disney’s annual Super Bowl commercial, airing now on social media sites and major TV networks nationwide.

Of course, Mahomes will spend the afternoon with family and friends experiencing the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having a super-sized Disney experience.