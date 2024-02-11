Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes Going to Disneyland on February 12

At Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers. In turn, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is continuing the tradition and is headed to Disneyland (once again)!
What’s happening:
- With the big game taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mahomes of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs will be celebrating his win with a visit to the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday, February 12th.
- Disney Parks released the official ad after the game:
- Per usual, Mahomes will appear in a special celebratory cavalcade from “it’s a small world” to Main Street U.S.A. tomorrow.
- The cavalcade is expected to step off at 2 p.m..
- Incidentally, with the Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, this is Mahomes’ second year going to Disneyland afterward (he also went to Walt Disney World in 2020).
- As a reminder, those hoping to attend will need valid park admission and a theme park reservation.
- In case you were wondering, the Disney Park that Super Bowl victors attend is based on where the game is played.
- Because of this, the Disneyland Resort is hosting its third post-game cavalcade in a row after a long string of non-West Coast games.
- Other recent Super Bowl champion’s visits include:
- 2023- Kansas City Chiefs at Disneyland
- 2022 – LA Rams at Disneyland
- 2021 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Walt Disney World
- 2020 – Kansas City Chiefs at Walt Disney World
- 2019 – New England Patriots at Walt Disney World
- 2018 – Philadelphia Eagles at Walt Disney World
- 2017 – New England Patriots at Walt Disney World
- 2016 – Denver Broncos at Disneyland
- 2015 – New England Patriots at Disneyland
- Fun fact: in the original ad, Phil Simms actually says “I’m gonna go to Disney World” — not quite the “I’m going to Disney World” we’re used to now.
