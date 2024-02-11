Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes Going to Disneyland on February 12

At Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers. In turn, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is continuing the tradition and is headed to Disneyland (once again)!

What’s happening:

  • With the big game taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mahomes of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs will be celebrating his win with a visit to the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday, February 12th.
  • Disney Parks released the official ad after the game:

  • Per usual, Mahomes will appear in a special celebratory cavalcade from “it’s a small world” to Main Street U.S.A. tomorrow.
  • The cavalcade is expected to step off at 2 p.m..
  • Incidentally, with the Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, this is Mahomes’ second year going to Disneyland afterward (he also went to Walt Disney World in 2020).

