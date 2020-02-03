Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs’ Win at Magic Kingdom

Today, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his dream of parading down Main Street U.S.A. after winning the Super Bowl come true. Laughing Place was at Magic Kingdom for the big moment and we’ve got some great pictures and video to share with you.

Donald Duck joins some Make-A-Wish guests in one of the official parade vehicles

The winners of the Experience of a Lifetime contest also enjoy a spot in the parade

Many excited guests including Make-A-Wish families were lined up around the Hub for this momentous occasion.

Disney also announced last night, that they were making a $1 million donation to the charity.

Here comes Patrick Mahomes!

The first blast of confetti!

“We’ve got spirit, yes we do! We’ve got spirit, how ‘bout you?!”

Second confetti blast

Mahomes with Mickey, Goofy, and Minnie

Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl LIV Champion and MVP!

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl!

Wait, don’t go anywhere just yet! We’ve got a compilation of the previous Super Bowl Champion parades from 2015 through 2020. Take a look:

Photos by Jeremiah Good