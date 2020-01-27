Disney Embraces Super Bowl MVP “I’m Going to Disney World” Tradition in New Make-A-Wish Campaign

On January 25, 1987, a Disney commercial starred New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, in which he was asked "Now that you've won the Super Bowl, Phil Simms, what are you going to do?" Simms replied, "I'm going to Disney World!” That was the beginning of the legendary ad campaign, but Disney Parks Blog is reminding us it’s not just stellar athletes they honor with a trip to the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

For more than 30 years, Disney has added to the drama and excitement leading up to the big game as fans everywhere wonder aloud which team will win the Super Bowl and which player will stare into those TV cameras and shout those five famous words – then magically appear in a celebratory parade at a Disney theme park mere hours later, typically whichever one is closer to where the big game is played.

It will almost certainly be a dream come true for the player who is chosen, perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to add his name to the storied list of Super Bowl legends who have been a part of the campaign over the years. For Disney, the campaign goes to the heart of the company that strives every day to make magic and create lifelong memories for guests.

For example, Disney has collaborated with Make-A-Wish for four decades to help grant more than 140,000 wishes for children facing serious illnesses. The first official wish granted for a Make-A-Wish child involved a trip to Disneyland Resort in California nearly 40 years ago. Currently, Disney helps to grant more than 10,000 wishes annually for Make-A-Wish kids around the world.

So, with the Super Bowl only days away, we ask: which player will have his football wishes come true by joining the annals of Disney’s Super Bowl tradition?