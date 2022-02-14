Photos/Video: Super Bowl Champions LA Rams Cavalcade at Disneyland

Following their big win in the Super Bowl last night, stars Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Matt Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams kept with tradition and visited Disneyland today to celebrate. While there, MVP Cooper Kupp posed with some Marvel super heroes in Avengers Campus, and all three participated in a special cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A.

Watch Disneyland 2022 Super Bowl Parade – Los Angeles Rams (Multiple Angles):

Before the cavalcade, MVP Cooper Kupp was hanging out with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje in Avengers Campus.

As is tradition following any Super Bowl, the MVP from the winning team will shout “I’m going to Disneyland (or World)!” and then appear the next day in a special cavalcade at the park.

You can see this year’s “I’m going to Disneyland!” commercial below:

