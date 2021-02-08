Rob Gronkowski Films Super Bowl Celebration on Parade Float at Walt Disney World

Although Disney confirmed that there is no celebration parade happening this year at Magic Kingdom Park for the Super Bowl winners, Rob Gronkowski has been at the resort all day filming and experiencing attractions.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a video showing Rob Gronkowski from the Super Bowl LV winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers filming a celebration scene on one of the parade floats behind the scenes at Walt Disney World Resort with Minnie and Mickey.

The video was released on the Disney Parks TikTok account.

A video was released earlier of him at Galaxy’s Edge on Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance

Gronk already having a blast at Disney World. 😂 (🎥: @RobGronkowski) pic.twitter.com/asmDVBpqUr — theScore (@theScore) February 8, 2021

Disney has also confirmed that Tom Brady will be visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in celebration of the victory in the coming months. It’ll be Brady’s fourth time visiting following a Super Bowl victory, which is the most of any player in history.

During the celebration this year, Disney shared a video on social media showing Cinderella Castle changing colors to those of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the color blue in honor of the nation’s health care heroes who have been battling against the global pandemic.