Cinderella Castle Celebrates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Win

After the end of Super Bowl LV, Disney Parks sent out a video on social media showing Cinderella Castle lit up in the colors of the winning team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Super Bowl LV Champions! 🏈 ❤️🖤 Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park lights up in honor of the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers winning the big game tonight and then turns blue in recognition of the nation’s health care heroes. 💙 https://t.co/5lLGvhUp7T #DisneyMagicMoments #SBLV pic.twitter.com/9AeelxUvbi
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 8, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has posted a video on their social media channels showing Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park changing colors in honor of the Super Bowl LV winning team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- The castle also changes colors in the video to then be blue, in honor of the nation’s health care heroes.
- During the game, we got a couple of advertisements from The Walt Disney Company including a look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with an extended trailer released online. The show premieres on Disney+ March 19.
- We also saw a teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon which premieres both in theaters and Disney+ through Premier Access on March 5.
- A Disney+ bundle also aired showing the many shows available on the service from ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.