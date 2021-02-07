Cinderella Castle Celebrates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Win

After the end of Super Bowl LV, Disney Parks sent out a video on social media showing Cinderella Castle lit up in the colors of the winning team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV Champions! 🏈 ❤️🖤 Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park lights up in honor of the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers winning the big game tonight and then turns blue in recognition of the nation’s health care heroes. 💙 https://t.co/5lLGvhUp7T #DisneyMagicMoments #SBLV pic.twitter.com/9AeelxUvbi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 8, 2021

