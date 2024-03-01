Disney PhotoPass Cast Members Donning a New Costume at the Disneyland Resort

Just in time for the kickoff of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney PhotoPass cast members have been spotted wearing a brand-new costume.
What’s Happening:
- We spotted this Disney PhotoPass cast member on the back side of Grizzly Peak, who graciously showed off his brand-new costume.
- Walt Disney World PhotoPass cast members received a new, bright green costume last year, however, Disneyland opted for a more blue scheme – with a blue shirt, and a little bit of green and white also thrown in on the jacket.
