Foodie Guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Luck is in the air because St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and you know what that means – an all-new Foodie Guide! Let’s take a look through the culinary delights that will be waiting just over the rainbow at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.

Walt Disney World

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available March 1 through 17)

Mickey Shamrock Milkshake: Mint milkshake with chocolate drizzle, shamrock sprinkles, and a specialty vanilla cupcake (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Irish Cream Cheesecake: Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake with Chantilly cream and gold ‘coins’ (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available March 1 through 17; mobile order available)

The Nugget: Vanilla bean mousse, stout cake, and a salted caramel ganache center

Available at Various Locations at Disney Resort Hotels

Pot O’ Gold Mousse: Irish stout cake, Irish cream mousse, and a candy rainbow (Available March 1 through 17 at the following) : Beach Club Marketplace at Disney’s Beach Club Resort BoardWalk Deli at Disney’s BoardWalk Good’s Food to Go at Disney’s Old Key West Resort The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa The Market at Ale & Compass at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Irish stout cake, Irish cream mousse, and a candy rainbow : Lucky (Plant-based) Clover Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with a golden vanilla buttercream swirl and shamrock sprinkles (Available March 1 through 31 at the following) : World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Chocolate cupcake with a golden vanilla buttercream swirl and shamrock sprinkles :

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available March 1 through 17; mobile order available)

End of the Rainbow Crème Brûlée: Chocolate and coffee crème brûlée with Bailey’s Irish Cream whipped cream (New)

City Works Eatery & Pour House (Available March 13 through 17)

Shepherd’s Pie Flatbread: Stewed seasoned beef, roasted garlic purée, peas, mozzarella, mashed potatoes, and green onion

Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and bacon-braised sauerkraut on marble rye

Irish Mac N’ Cheese: Caramelized cabbage, beer-braised onions, bacon lardons, shredded corned beef, beer cheese sauce, smoked cheddar, garlic herb crumble, and cavatappi

Jameson Honey Mule: Jameson, lemon juice, honey syrup, orange bitters, and ginger beer

Lucky Grasshopper: Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur, crème de menthe, heavy cream, and lucky marshmallow

Dark Side of The Moon: Blue Moon Belgian White and Guinness

Snakebite: Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and Guinness

Voodoo: Rubaeus and Guinness

D-Luxe Burger (Available March 1 through 18; mobile order available)

St Patrick’s Day Shake: Vanilla gelato blended with dark caramel sauce, Irish cream syrup, and toasted marshmallow syrup topped with whipped cream, caramel, and green sprinkles (Non-alcoholic beverage)

The Ganachery

St. Patty’s Mickey Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate piñata filled with chocolate treats (Available March 1 through 17)

Irish Cream Ganache Square: Bailey’s Irish Cream ganache enrobed in milk chocolate (Available March 1 through 31)

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop (Currently available)

Mint Bliss Hot Fudge Sundae: Mint chocolate chip and chocolate ice cream layered with handmade dark chocolate hot fudge and topped with whipped cream and a dark chocolate mint square

Swirls on the Water (Available March 1 through April 30)

St. Patrick’s Day Cone: Pistachio and chocolate soft-serve swirled in a black vanilla cone with shamrock sprinkles and a chocolate Mickey garnish (New)

Chocolate and Coffee Float: Pistachio soft-serve, chocolate soft-serve, Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, and shamrock sprinkles (New) (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Cold Brew-Pistachio-Mocha Float: Pistachio and chocolate soft-serve swirled together with Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew and Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur (New)

Vivoli il Gelato (Available March 1 through April 30)

Seasonal Shake: Mint chocolate chip and pistachio gelato with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Guinness Tiramisu: Mascarpone cream with layers of Guinness-soaked lady fingers (New)

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Red Rose Taverne (Available March 1 through 19; mobile order available)

Green Stuff: Mint-white-chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, mint chocolate chips, and chocolate cookie crumbs on a shortbread cookie

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available starting March 13)

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake

St. Patrick’s Day Donut

Pixar Place Hotel

Great Maple (Available March 1 through 31)

Cereal Milk Doughnut: Classic vanilla, yeast-raised doughnut with cereal milk glaze, flavored marshmallows, and gold glitter garnish (New)

Downtown Disney District

Salt & Straw (Available March 1 through April 4)

Pots of Gold & Rainbows: Hand-sorted rainbow marshmallows tossed into cereal milk ice cream

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort, including Marceline’s Confectionery, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Pooh Corner (Available March 15 through 17)

Mint Chocolate and Cream Cookie Marshmallow Wand: Three marshmallows dipped in caramel and mint-milk chocolate then rolled in crushed chocolate cookies and drizzled with white and green chocolate

Shamrock Cereal Treat: Shamrock-shaped cereal treat dipped in green, white chocolate and decorated in light green, white chocolate and a yellow, white chocolate Mickey