Special Limited Time St. Patrick’s Day Menu Items at City Works Eatery & Pour House

City Works Eatery & Pour House is offering some limited-time specials in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. This can be found at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House is offering limited St. Patrick’s Day specials from March 13–17.
- Guests can also tag City Works in their green gear on March 17 for a chance to win a $100 gift card.
Food Specials Include:
- Shepherd's Pie Flatbread
- Corned Beef Hash
- Irish Mac N’ Cheese
Drink Specials Include:
- Jameson Honey Mule — Jameson, lemon juice, honey syrup, orange bitters, ginger beer
- Grasshopper topped with Lucky Marshmallows — Bailey’s, creme de menthe and heavy cream
- Baby Guinness Shots
- Guinness Blends
- Dark Side of The Moon — Blue Moon + Guinness
- Snakebite — Angry Orchard Crisp Apple + Guinness
- Voodoo — Founders Rubaeus + Guinness
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com