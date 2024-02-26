Tortilla Jo’s Reportedly Staying Open an Additional Week at Downtown Disney

Fans of Tortilla Jo’s at Downtown Disney might have a little longer to get one last meal in before the restaurant closes – as it will reportedly stay open for an additional week.
- In January, it was announced that after over 20 years of operations, Tortilla Jo’s final day open would be March 31st.
- Today, while dining at the restaurant, a manager confirmed to us that the restaurant would instead remain open through April 7th.
- However, Disneyland.com still notes the March 31st closing date, so this change is not 100% confirmed.
- The neighboring Taqueria by Tortilla Jo’s will stay open until April 13th, and that date has not been changed at this time.
- Guests still have just over a month to enjoy their favorite dishes and raise a glass to all the memories they’ve made together over the past two decades.
- Tortilla Jo’s allows guests the chance to savor authentic south-of-the-border specialties in a vibrant setting in the heart of the Downtown Disney District.
- Downtown Disney will continue to offer Mexican food at the new Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita restaurants, all operated by Tortilla Jo’s operator, Patina Restaurant Group.
- The three locations will serve Mexican cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, offering guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.
