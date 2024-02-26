Tortilla Jo’s Reportedly Staying Open an Additional Week at Downtown Disney

Fans of Tortilla Jo’s at Downtown Disney might have a little longer to get one last meal in before the restaurant closes – as it will reportedly stay open for an additional week.

What’s Happening:

In January, it was announced

Today, while dining at the restaurant, a manager confirmed to us that the restaurant would instead remain open through April 7th.

However, Disneyland.com

The neighboring Taqueria by Tortilla Jo’s will stay open until April 13th, and that date has not been changed at this time.

Guests still have just over a month to enjoy their favorite dishes and raise a glass to all the memories they’ve made together over the past two decades.

Tortilla Jo’s allows guests the chance to savor authentic south-of-the-border specialties in a vibrant setting in the heart of the Downtown Disney District.

Downtown Disney will continue to offer Mexican food at the new Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita

The three locations will serve Mexican cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, offering guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.