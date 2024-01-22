Quick Service Tiendita to Join Paseo and Céntrico in Downtown Disney

Alongside the previously announced additions of Paseo and Céntrico, a new quick service location called Tiendita is coming soon to the Downtown Disney District.

What’s Happening:

With menus created by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, the Paseo upstairs dining room and the first floor Céntrico courtyard bar and restaurant will offer upscale Mexican cuisine and tequila-based cocktails.

Just announced today is the new quick service location, Tiendita, which will be located right next door to Paseo and Céntrico.

Tiendita will offer Chef Gaytán’s Mexican heritage flavors on-the-go, with quick-service Mexican street-food staples.

Together, all three restaurants will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytán’s homeland.

These new establishments are expected to open sometime this year in Downtown Disney, along with other new restaurants, such as Din Tai Fung Parkside Market

