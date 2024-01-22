Quick Service Tiendita to Join Paseo and Céntrico in Downtown Disney

Alongside the previously announced additions of Paseo and Céntrico, a new quick service location called Tiendita is coming soon to the Downtown Disney District.

  • With menus created by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, the Paseo upstairs dining room and the first floor Céntrico courtyard bar and restaurant will offer upscale Mexican cuisine and tequila-based cocktails.
  • Just announced today is the new quick service location, Tiendita, which will be located right next door to Paseo and Céntrico.
  • Tiendita will offer Chef Gaytán’s Mexican heritage flavors on-the-go, with quick-service Mexican street-food staples.
  • Together, all three restaurants will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytán’s homeland.
  • These new establishments are expected to open sometime this year in Downtown Disney, along with other new restaurants, such as Din Tai Fung and Parkside Market.

