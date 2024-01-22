Quick Service Tiendita to Join Paseo and Céntrico in Downtown Disney

Alongside the previously announced additions of Paseo and Céntrico, a new quick service location called Tiendita is coming soon to the Downtown Disney District.
What’s Happening:
- With menus created by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, the Paseo upstairs dining room and the first floor Céntrico courtyard bar and restaurant will offer upscale Mexican cuisine and tequila-based cocktails.
- Just announced today is the new quick service location, Tiendita, which will be located right next door to Paseo and Céntrico.
- Tiendita will offer Chef Gaytán’s Mexican heritage flavors on-the-go, with quick-service Mexican street-food staples.
- Together, all three restaurants will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytán’s homeland.
- These new establishments are expected to open sometime this year in Downtown Disney, along with other new restaurants, such as Din Tai Fung and Parkside Market.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A two-story, permanent Earl of Sandwich location is coming soon to the west end of Downtown Disney.
- The entrance to both Disneyland Resort theme parks are set to undergo an overhaul that will see the installation of 62 new automated gates.
- Disneyland is reintroducing an on-the-go package to the Hungry Bear Restaurant, similar to the previously offered “Fantasmic!” dining package.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com