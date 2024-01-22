Disneyland Introducing On-the-Go Dining Package at Hungry Bear Restaurant

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disneyland is reintroducing an on-the-go package to the Hungry Bear Restaurant, similar to the previously offered “Fantasmic!” dining package.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting January 26th, you'll be able to enjoy the Hungry Bear Restaurant On-the-Go Package!
  • This new offering can be ordered at the location and also through mobile order on the Disneyland app. It features:
    • Choice of Entrée
    • Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables
    • Choice of Beverage
    • Choice of Nestlé Mickey's Ice Cream Bar or Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bar
  • Interestingly, this offering is similar to the “Fantasmic!” On-the-Go Package, which has not been available since the show unexpectedly closed back in April 2023.
  • Entrée options available in the “Fantasmic!” package were barbecued pork ribs, grilled salmon salad or a barbecued half-chicken, as well as a plant-based Impossible sloppy joe sandwich.
  • Kids meals include barbecued ribs, mac and cheese, and a plant-based Impossible sloppy joe slider.
  • The webpage for the “Fantasmic!” package remains online, as this new offering will presumably once again become tied with “Fantasmic!” when it reopens on May 24th.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning