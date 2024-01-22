Disneyland Introducing On-the-Go Dining Package at Hungry Bear Restaurant

Disneyland is reintroducing an on-the-go package to the Hungry Bear Restaurant, similar to the previously offered “Fantasmic!” dining package.

What’s Happening:

Starting January 26th, you'll be able to enjoy the Hungry Bear Restaurant On-the-Go Package!

This new offering can be ordered at the location and also through mobile order on the Disneyland app. It features: Choice of Entrée Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables Choice of Beverage Choice of Nestlé Mickey's Ice Cream Bar or Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bar

Interestingly, this offering is similar to the “Fantasmic!” On-the-Go Package, which has not been available since the show unexpectedly closed back in April 2023

Entrée options available in the “Fantasmic!” package were barbecued pork ribs, grilled salmon salad or a barbecued half-chicken, as well as a plant-based Impossible sloppy joe sandwich.

Kids meals include barbecued ribs, mac and cheese, and a plant-based Impossible sloppy joe slider.

The webpage for the “Fantasmic!” package remains online, as this new offering will presumably once again become tied with “Fantasmic!” when it reopens on May 24th

More Disneyland Resort News: