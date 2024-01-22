Disneyland Introducing On-the-Go Dining Package at Hungry Bear Restaurant

Disneyland is reintroducing an on-the-go package to the Hungry Bear Restaurant, similar to the previously offered “Fantasmic!” dining package.
What’s Happening:
- Starting January 26th, you'll be able to enjoy the Hungry Bear Restaurant On-the-Go Package!
- This new offering can be ordered at the location and also through mobile order on the Disneyland app. It features:
- Choice of Entrée
- Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables
- Choice of Beverage
- Choice of Nestlé Mickey's Ice Cream Bar or Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bar
- Interestingly, this offering is similar to the “Fantasmic!” On-the-Go Package, which has not been available since the show unexpectedly closed back in April 2023.
- Entrée options available in the “Fantasmic!” package were barbecued pork ribs, grilled salmon salad or a barbecued half-chicken, as well as a plant-based Impossible sloppy joe sandwich.
- Kids meals include barbecued ribs, mac and cheese, and a plant-based Impossible sloppy joe slider.
- The webpage for the “Fantasmic!” package remains online, as this new offering will presumably once again become tied with “Fantasmic!” when it reopens on May 24th.
