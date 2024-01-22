Magic Key Holders Receive Commemorative Patches At This Year’s Disneyland After Dark Events

This year, Magic Key holders who go to the Disneyland After Dark events at Disneyland Park can get their hands on commemorative patches, with Magic Key holders getting a peek at the one for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite.

What’s Happening:

Magic Key holders attending the sold-out Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite can wear their heart on their sleeve with a special gift, exclusively for them.

The special Magic Key holder commemorative patch is available exclusively for Magic Key holders attending the event and can be picked up during event hours.

Magic Key holders can head over to the Big Thunder Trail in Frontierland from 9:00p-1:00a on Sweethearts’ Nite event nights, while supplies last.

Available during event hours, while supplies last. Limit one per Magic Key holder. Valid Magic Key pass and Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite event wristband required. Magic Key holder must be present at time of redemption. Subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Those attending Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite can celebrate with the love of their life, their best pal, their dearest friends or cherished family members at the special event. Disneyland park will transform into a celebration of love with unique entertainment, rare characters, specialty food and beverages, shorter attraction wait times and more.

Though the event is sold out for each night, the event takes place on the following dates: Jan 23, 25, 30; Feb 1, 6, 8, 12, 14, 2024

The ticket to this event also includes admission to Disneyland Park as early as 6:00 PM—that’s 3 hours before the party begins—on the valid date of your ticket. Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6:00 PM or later.

This year, there will be a special Magic Key patch designed for each Disneyland After Dark event theme. Fans can expect to see a peek of the Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel

