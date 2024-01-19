Photos: Pixar Place Hotel Signage Installed Outside the Reimagined Disneyland Resort Hotel

With just 11 days to go until Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel officially becomes the Pixar Place Hotel, new signage has been installed around the reimagined hotel.

Signage for the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort has been installed at the back entrance to the hotel, coming from the Downtown Disney District. The logo of the hotel features the famous Pixar typeface, next to an image of the iconic Pixar lamp on the equally iconic blue, yellow and red-starred ball.

Here’s a look at the former Paradise Pier Hotel logo at the front of the hotel.

Prior to the Paradise Pier Hotel, the hotel became known as the Disneyland Pacific Hotel when Disney acquired the hotel in 1995. It originally opened in 1984 as the Emerald of Anaheim, owned by the Tokyu Group.

Meanwhile, repainting of the hotel appears to be complete ahead of the official reopening as the Pixar Place Hotel.

The hotel will be officially launched as the Pixar Place Hotel on January 30th, 2024. Until then, the hotel is still open and welcoming guests as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel while the transformation continues.

