Disney Parks Shares First Look At New Rooms of Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort

Disney Parks is sharing a look at what many fans have been waiting for at the Disneyland Resort, a peek inside the newly reimagined rooms as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel transforms into the new Pixar Place Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks is sharing a first look at the latest reveal in the transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.

Walt Disney Imagineering Art Director Kirstin Makela takes viewers on a tour and highlights some of the design details of a complete, colorful new guest room featuring iconic Pixar characters.

From pillows inspired by the Pixar Ball to lighting reminiscent of the Pixar Lamp, there will be whimsical nods to the iconic animation studio throughout these comfortable and contemporary accommodations. Some of the art was even created by Pixar Animation Studios artists especially for Pixar Place Hotel! The headboards will consist of concept art from a variety of Pixar features, including The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Soul , Inside Out, and more that are arranged in order from warm to cool colors, sharing the importance of color to the tone of a scene.

The video also showcases some of the new Finding Nemo-themed pool area, and how that is taking shape at the hotel. Recently opened for guests of Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, this rooftop oasis features Pixel Pool, which is lined with relaxing loungers, along with Nemo's Cove pop-jet splash pad, and the not-to-miss Crush's Surfin' Slide, a 186-foot-long water slide inspired by the coolest sea turtle in the ocean.

Plus, there is also a glance at the expanded fitness center that recently opened, offering treadmills, free weights and more complimentary for hotel guests. Keep an eye out for a mural of Mike and Sulley running on a treadmill, inspired by Pixar's Monsters University.

When complete, with an official transformation date of Jan. 30, 2024, Pixar Place Hotel will be the only fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States.

