The Sketch Pad Café Opens Inside the Pixar Place Hotel

The transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel is getting closer and closer to completion. One new element, The Sketch Pad Café, is now open.
What’s Happening:
- The Sketch Pad Café, a new grab-and-go coffee shop in the lobby of what is currently Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, is now open.
- Choose a delicious breakfast pastry—croissants, bagels, muffins and breads—from the renowned Röckenwagner Bakery. Or try one of the sweets offered, including Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies and the Salted Caramel Brownie. And be energized from one of a variety of fine coffees, espressos, teas and juices.
- As you select a tasty dish, be immersed in the creative process through the café’s imaginative décor—with Pixar-themed sketches tracing the evolution of beloved Pixar characters.
- This follows the November opening of the table service restaurant Great Maple, bringing more dining options to guests staying at the reimagined hotel.
- The hotel will be officially launched as the Pixar Place Hotel on January 30th, 2024. Until then, the hotel is still open and welcoming guests as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel while the transformation continues.
