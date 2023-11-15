Great Maple at Pixar Place Hotel Announces It’s Now Open

Great Maple, the new restaurant at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort, has announced a surprise opening date of…right now!
What’s Happening:
- The California-based modern American eatery has announced that as of this posting, the new restaurant is open for business at the Pixar Place Hotel.
- The restaurant is serving up modern takes on American classics made from scratch daily such as their Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs, Charred Cauliflower Hummus, Maple Pecan-Crusted Salmon, Market Fish, a variety of inspired salads, and what’s sure-to-be a favorite, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts.
- We’re so excited to check out Great Maple for ourselves soon.
Great Maple Menu:
SHARES
Portobello Mushroom Fries
Parmesan, red pepper flakes, basil pesto aioli
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, sea salt
Thick Cut Smoked Bacon
Sour Cream & Onion Scalloped Potatoes
Charred Cauliflower Hummus
Chickpeas & roasted cauliflower with flatbread and market vegetables
Mac & Cheese
Aged white cheddar, panko parmesan gratin. Add: maple chili bacon or shrimp
Pork Sausage Patties
SWEETS
Famous Maple Bacon Doughnuts
3 doughnuts made to order with our signature maple bacon glaze
Powdered Sugar Beignets
With house-made lemon curd
Seasonal Doughnuts
3 of our seasonally inspired doughnuts made to order
KIDS MENU
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Curly Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, aged white cheddar. Add chicken.
French Toast Log
Syrup, blueberries, served with scrambled eggs
BRUNCH FAVORITES
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped cream. Choose from: traditional, fresh blueberry or strawberry, chocolate chip
French Toast Logs
Thick cut brioche, warm maple bacon syrup, fresh blueberries
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips coated and cooked with chorizo, whole eggs, salsa verde, onions and piquillo peppers in a quick casserole. Topped with cilantro crema, queso fresco, toybox tomatoes, and avocado
Fried Chicken & Doughnuts
Buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon doughnuts, maple syrup
Smoked Bacon Scramble
Two eggs, chopped bacon, white cheddar, and tomatoes, topped with smashed avocado and chive, served with sour cream & onion scalloped potatoes
Modern American Breakfast
Egg choice: eggs any style, egg whites, vegan 'cheesy cauliflower eggs' Protein choice: sausage, bacon, vegan portobello mushroom 'bake-on' Served with vegan smashed avocado toast, maldon sea salt, chives
Cajun Shrimp Biscuit Benedict
Cajun butter shrimp, arugula, poached eggs, and cajun hollandaise on a house-made white cheddar biscuit with sour cream & onion scalloped potatoes
'Traditional' Biscuit Benedict
Black Forest ham, poached eggs, and classic hollandaise on a house-made white cheddar biscuit with sour cream & onion scalloped potatoes
Ribeye Hash – limited availability
Sliced ribeye, crispy seasoned potatoes, onion, piquillo peppers, tomatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, two poached eggs, cajun hollandaise, chives
Pancake 'Pops'
Our take on pigs in a blanket: three 'pops' on a stick, served with maple syrup, salted caramel, and whipped cream for dipping.
Add two eggs any style +4
MAINS
10 oz. New York Steak
Dry rubbed, mixed herbs, bleu cheese vinaigrette, french fries
Turkey Bolognese
Fettuccine, carrots, tomato, cream, manchego cheese curls, fried basil
Lemon Shrimp Pasta
Fettuccine, shrimp, toybox tomatoes, parsley, garlic lemon butter, white wine, chili flakes, shredded parmesan
Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon
Salmon with maple pecan panko crust, pearled cauliflower, seasonal vegetables, charred lemon
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Pearled cauliflower, shaved brussels sprouts, sautéed vegetables, cauliflower hummus, chimichurri, avocado.
Substitute chicken for: falafel, shrimp, salmon, or steak
Soda Pop Baby Back Ribs
Slow braised and grilled half rack, hot honey slaw, white cheddar biscuit
Chef's Market Fish
Ask your server for today's selection and sommelier's wine pairing
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
Includes choice of fries or field greens. Substitute parmesan truffle fries or mini caesar salad.
Great Maple BLT
Piled high thick cut smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli on toasted levain
VBLAT
A vegan twist on a modern classic! Maple chili portobello 'bake-on', arugula, tomato, vegan cheddar, smashed avocado on toasted levain
Falafel Wrap
Chickpea falafel, arugula, toybox tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled onions, tzatziki, cauliflower hummus on warm flatbread
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, cabbage slaw, hot honey aioli, melted white American cheese
Steakhouse Burger
Aged white cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, aioli. Add: 1/2 avocado, bacon, portobello 'bake-on', or an egg any style.
Rib Eye Melt – limited availability
Prime rib, pesto aioli, aged white cheddar, red onions, arugula, tomato
SALADS
Add: shrimp, chicken, salmon, steak, falafel, or 1/2 avocado.
Seasonal Salad
Field greens, shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese crumbles, toybox tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, red wine vinaigrette
Modern Caesar
Arugula, shaved brussels sprouts, romaine, rosemary garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing
Chicken Taco Salad
Pulled chicken, piquillo peppers, roasted corn, toybox tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado, romaine lettuce, cilantro lime vinaigrette, garnished with tortilla chips
Cobb Wedge
Pulled chicken, bacon, avocado, pickled red onions, medium-boiled egg, toybox tomatoes, shaved radish, romaine wedge, blue cheese vinaigrette
GM Chopped Salad
Pulled chicken, chorizo, manchego, kalamata olives, piquillo peppers, pickled red onions, roasted corn, toybox tomatoes, romaine ribs, pesto vinaigrette
