Great Maple at Pixar Place Hotel Announces It’s Now Open

Great Maple, the new restaurant at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort, has announced a surprise opening date of…right now!

The California-based modern American eatery has announced that as of this posting, the new restaurant is open for business at the Pixar Place Hotel.

The restaurant is serving up modern takes on American classics made from scratch daily such as their Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs, Charred Cauliflower Hummus, Maple Pecan-Crusted Salmon, Market Fish, a variety of inspired salads, and what’s sure-to-be a favorite, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts.

Great Maple Menu:

SHARES

Portobello Mushroom Fries

Parmesan, red pepper flakes, basil pesto aioli

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Truffle oil, sea salt

Thick Cut Smoked Bacon

Sour Cream & Onion Scalloped Potatoes

Charred Cauliflower Hummus

Chickpeas & roasted cauliflower with flatbread and market vegetables

Mac & Cheese

Aged white cheddar, panko parmesan gratin. Add: maple chili bacon or shrimp

Pork Sausage Patties

SWEETS

Famous Maple Bacon Doughnuts

3 doughnuts made to order with our signature maple bacon glaze

Powdered Sugar Beignets

With house-made lemon curd

Seasonal Doughnuts

3 of our seasonally inspired doughnuts made to order

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Curly Mac & Cheese

Cavatappi pasta, aged white cheddar. Add chicken.

French Toast Log

Syrup, blueberries, served with scrambled eggs

BRUNCH FAVORITES

Buttermilk Pancakes

Served with butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup, whipped cream. Choose from: traditional, fresh blueberry or strawberry, chocolate chip

French Toast Logs

Thick cut brioche, warm maple bacon syrup, fresh blueberries

Chilaquiles

Tortilla chips coated and cooked with chorizo, whole eggs, salsa verde, onions and piquillo peppers in a quick casserole. Topped with cilantro crema, queso fresco, toybox tomatoes, and avocado

Fried Chicken & Doughnuts

Buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon doughnuts, maple syrup

Smoked Bacon Scramble

Two eggs, chopped bacon, white cheddar, and tomatoes, topped with smashed avocado and chive, served with sour cream & onion scalloped potatoes

Modern American Breakfast

Egg choice: eggs any style, egg whites, vegan 'cheesy cauliflower eggs' Protein choice: sausage, bacon, vegan portobello mushroom 'bake-on' Served with vegan smashed avocado toast, maldon sea salt, chives

Cajun Shrimp Biscuit Benedict

Cajun butter shrimp, arugula, poached eggs, and cajun hollandaise on a house-made white cheddar biscuit with sour cream & onion scalloped potatoes

'Traditional' Biscuit Benedict

Black Forest ham, poached eggs, and classic hollandaise on a house-made white cheddar biscuit with sour cream & onion scalloped potatoes

Ribeye Hash – limited availability

Sliced ribeye, crispy seasoned potatoes, onion, piquillo peppers, tomatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, two poached eggs, cajun hollandaise, chives

Pancake 'Pops'

Our take on pigs in a blanket: three 'pops' on a stick, served with maple syrup, salted caramel, and whipped cream for dipping.

Add two eggs any style +4

MAINS

10 oz. New York Steak

Dry rubbed, mixed herbs, bleu cheese vinaigrette, french fries

Turkey Bolognese

Fettuccine, carrots, tomato, cream, manchego cheese curls, fried basil

Lemon Shrimp Pasta

Fettuccine, shrimp, toybox tomatoes, parsley, garlic lemon butter, white wine, chili flakes, shredded parmesan

Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon

Salmon with maple pecan panko crust, pearled cauliflower, seasonal vegetables, charred lemon

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Pearled cauliflower, shaved brussels sprouts, sautéed vegetables, cauliflower hummus, chimichurri, avocado.

Substitute chicken for: falafel, shrimp, salmon, or steak

Soda Pop Baby Back Ribs

Slow braised and grilled half rack, hot honey slaw, white cheddar biscuit

Chef's Market Fish

Ask your server for today's selection and sommelier's wine pairing

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Includes choice of fries or field greens. Substitute parmesan truffle fries or mini caesar salad.

Great Maple BLT

Piled high thick cut smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli on toasted levain

VBLAT

A vegan twist on a modern classic! Maple chili portobello 'bake-on', arugula, tomato, vegan cheddar, smashed avocado on toasted levain

Falafel Wrap

Chickpea falafel, arugula, toybox tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled onions, tzatziki, cauliflower hummus on warm flatbread

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk fried chicken, cabbage slaw, hot honey aioli, melted white American cheese

Steakhouse Burger

Aged white cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, aioli. Add: 1/2 avocado, bacon, portobello 'bake-on', or an egg any style.

Rib Eye Melt – limited availability

Prime rib, pesto aioli, aged white cheddar, red onions, arugula, tomato

SALADS

Add: shrimp, chicken, salmon, steak, falafel, or 1/2 avocado.

Seasonal Salad

Field greens, shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese crumbles, toybox tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, red wine vinaigrette

Modern Caesar

Arugula, shaved brussels sprouts, romaine, rosemary garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing

Chicken Taco Salad

Pulled chicken, piquillo peppers, roasted corn, toybox tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado, romaine lettuce, cilantro lime vinaigrette, garnished with tortilla chips

Cobb Wedge

Pulled chicken, bacon, avocado, pickled red onions, medium-boiled egg, toybox tomatoes, shaved radish, romaine wedge, blue cheese vinaigrette

GM Chopped Salad

Pulled chicken, chorizo, manchego, kalamata olives, piquillo peppers, pickled red onions, roasted corn, toybox tomatoes, romaine ribs, pesto vinaigrette

