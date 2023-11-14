Photos: Great Maple Restaurant Readies For Opening At Pixar Place Hotel

As the Pixar Place Hotel gears up for a January opening, the new Great Maple restaurant will be cooking up some delicious eats even sooner.

Previously announced for a November opening, it looks like the finishing touches are being added to the eatery.

The landscaping and outdoor seating area has been set up, with large booths to add some comfort to your outdoor meal.

We even peeked through the windows and spotted Buzz Lightyear and Jessie adorning the walls of the new eatery.

The restaurant has locations in Pasadena, Newport Beach, and San Diego, but this will be their debut in Anaheim. Their menu has already been added to the wall in preparation for opening.

According to their website, the restaurant will be open daily from 7am-2pm and 5pm-10pm. An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but we can’t wait to try this new addition to the Disneyland Resort.