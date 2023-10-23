Great Maple Restaurant to Open Inside Pixar Place Hotel This November

Today, we learned that the Pixar Place Hotel will officially open on January 30th, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort. But before that, guests will get to enjoy the tastes of the Great Maple restaurant, as well as two other dining establishments.

Opening in November, Great Maple restaurant will bring its innovative menu of upscale comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This modern American eatery will serve a robust selection of dishes made from scratch daily including the Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs, Charred Cauliflower Hummus, Maple Pecan-Crusted Salmon, Market Fish, a variety of inspired salads, and what’s sure-to-be a favorite, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts!

A few weeks after the ground-floor flagship eatery opens, more culinary delights also operated by Great Maple will open. A new grab-and-go coffee shop in the lobby called Sketch Pad Café will serve assorted pastries accompanied by a selection of coffee and tea.

Plus, an all-new menu will debut at the rooftop pool bar to be named Small Bytes, serving up salads, wraps, assorted cheese plates and more which you can enjoy with signature beverages.

