Photos: Catching Up On The Progress Of Disneyland’s Pixar Place Hotel

Though the official opening date marking the completion of the Paradise Pier Hotel’s transformation into the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort doesn’t take place until January 30th, 2024, the hotel is still open and operating while work is finishing up, with many of the new Pixar-themed elements now open and visible to guests at the hotel.

Starting up on the pool deck, guests can already enjoy the hotel’s new Finding Nemo-themed splash pad and pool area, which recently opened for guests of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. This rooftop pool area features Pixel Pool, which is lined with relaxing loungers, along with Nemo’s Cove pop-jet splash pad, and Crush’s Surfin’ Slide, a 186-foot-long water slide inspired by the coolest sea turtle in the ocean. An adjacent play court and pool bar will open later this fall. Right now, guests can also gather with friends on comfy couches surrounding fire pits inspired by some of Pixar’s more hotheaded characters, including Jack-Jack from The Incredibles, Anger from Inside Out, Uku from the short Lava, and Ember from Elemental.

As the hotel nears the completion of its transformation, Disneyland has already promised an all-new menu that will debut at the rooftop pool bar to be named Small Bytes, serving up salads, wraps, assorted cheese plates and more which you can enjoy with signature beverages.

Characters can be found throughout the ground, hidden in the tiling. They’re noticeable but definitely not as big as you might think. Check out the Giulia (from Luca) that we found earlier.

The atrium was once home to a statue featuring Goofy and a surfboard, marking the beachy theme of the Paradise Pier Hotel. As you can see in the pictures, that statue is long gone, and the whole atrium is expected to look like the art below when complete.

Another amenity that is open for guests to enjoy is a newly enhanced and expanded fitness center, themed to the monsters of Monsters Inc. and Monsters University.

While there are plenty of character touches already found in the areas that guests can access, a standout for us is a staircase themed to one of the newer films in the Pixar catalog, Soul. The staircase is a deep purple, wrapping around a piano and surrounded by art featuring the counselors (AKA The Jerrys) from the film., as well as Joe Gardner and Dorothea’s jazz band.

Other touches include Edna from The Incredibles, Remy from Ratatouille, Mei Lin from Turning Red, and Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story films.

The lobby also features color scripts from various films, including Finding Nemo and Luca.

Pixar characters will also welcome you when you check in, in very large images taking up the walls behind the hotel’s front desk.

While not open yet, A new grab-and-go coffee shop in the lobby called Sketch Pad Café will serve assorted pastries accompanied by a selection of coffee and tea, but visitors can already get a glimpse of the art surrounding the new dining location.

A fun play on the name Wall-E, Stor-E is open and selling Disneyland Resort items as well as some Pixar fare. While not available yet, it is anticipated this area will feature resort-specific merchandise after the official opening on January 30th, 2024. Until then, the hotel is still open and welcoming guests as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel while the transformation continues.