Disneyland Resort Gives First Look at New Cast Member Nametags

With the conclusion of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland Resort is ushering in a new season in 2024 – kicking off with new nametags. Disneyland shared a first look at these new nametags.

Disneyland cast members are beginning to wear these new nametags this month.

The new nametags feature a colorful and bright design to represent the resort’s optimism for the future.

Using bright colors, iconic Disneyland Resort landmarks and plenty of pixie dust, the resort’s costume design & development team developed the exciting new design, which also represents the energy that cast members bring to making magic for guests.

Whether working onstage, backstage or off-site, Disney nametags are a longstanding tradition, worn with pride and a sense of responsibility to create joy and inspiration for all who come to Disneyland Resort.

Over the years, the nametags have evolved to celebrate cast members and their achievements. Still, they continue to represent Walt’s vision of hospitality: friendly cast members who make intentional connections with guests and create memories every day.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock also shared a first look at the new nametags on his Instagram account.

What they’re saying:

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock: “When asked about inspiration for our new nametag, I immediately thought of our DisneylandForward initiative and the desire to bring new entertainment and experiences to our fans. It’s a special time as we dream about what the next decades could bring to The Happiest Place on Earth, and the team did an amazing job representing our optimism in this new design.”