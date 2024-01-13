Photos: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Digital Photo Experience Arrives at Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Hotel

The already-popular live-action adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has released five of its eight first-season episodes on Disney+, and in an effort to keep the momentum going there’s now a “Wall of Heroes” digital photo experience in the convention center area of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

I was at the Disneyland Hotel and its convention center to cover the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo yesterday, and was surprised to find this Percy Jackson activation being utilized by guests in attendance. Folks could line up for the photo op (consisting of a colorful, stormy backdrop with a number of physical Greek columns and Camp Half-Blood-style banners from the show in the foreground), pose for pictures taken by brand ambassadors in themed costumes, and see their photos pop up on the “Wall of Heroes” LED-screen display across from the experience.

I also ran into friend-of-LP (and fellow theme park enthusiast) Banks Lee at the Expo just as he was about to make use of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians photo experience himself. You can see the results in his X post, which is embedded below.

At the @runDisney Disneyland Half Marathon Expo, they had a @PercySeries photo-op area and I had to stop by and ham it up a bit. pic.twitter.com/7jCR2Tsj9d — Banks Lee (@BanksLee) January 12, 2024

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (based on the novels by Rick Riordan) is currently about halfway through streaming its first acclaimed season on Disney+, with new episodes released on Tuesdays. The Percy Jackson digital photo experience will be available through tomorrow, Saturday January 13th in the North Lounge of the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California. Also starting today in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in central Florida, the Walt Disney Presents attraction will feature artifacts and costumes from the show, a photo op, and an inside look of the hit series for a limited time.