Downtown Disney’s Earl of Sandwich Moving Locations Once Again

Just after you got used to it in its current location, Disneyland’s Earl of Sandwich is on the move once again to a different area of the Downtown Disney District, according to OC Register.

What’s Happening:

Earl of Sandwich is once again relocating at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort Disney California Adventure

The current Earl pop-up location was earmarked as the home of the new restaurant that was announced at 2022’s D23 Expo

To get ready for that location, Earl’s must move once again, and the new location is slated to be next to the current Star Wars

Those visiting the Downtown Disney District can currently see new equipment and trailers being moved in, marking the new location.

The move isn’t a complete surprise, as it was announced back

Earl of Sandwich was displaced back in 2022 when it, alongside the AMC Theater, Sugarboo, and the Starbucks West location were closed to make way for new projects within Downtown Disney. A permanent, new location for Earl of Sandwich is anticipated as part of those plans.

What is unclear at this time is WHEN the La Brea Pop-Up location will close and the new Star Wars Trading Post adjacent one will open, and reports indicate that it is possible that there may be a small window in which both locations are operating simultaneously.

The new pop-up location will reportedly serve a curated menu with a limited selection of Earl of Sandwich favorites, whereas the current quick service restaurant serves a menu of hot sandwiches, salads, breakfast dishes and baked goods.

An official date for the new pop-up’s opening and La Brea Bakery location closing are expected in the near future.