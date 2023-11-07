Earl of Sandwich to Open Temporary Pop-Up in Downtown Disney

Great news for those hoping to grab a quick bite while visiting Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District. Earl of Sandwich has announced that they will be opening a temporary pop-up location this winter.

The popular restaurant announced via their Instagram account

No opening date has been announced at this time, but the post says to keep an eye out for more details coming soon.

Earl of Sandwich closed their Downtown Disney restaurant opening Earl of Sandwich Tavern

Earl of Sandwich Tavern has a full indoor bar, serving signature cocktails, wine and beer. The Tavern features al fresco dining on the patio.

Guests can start the day with breakfast dishes like Croissant French Toast, Breakfast Slam, Avocado Toast, Breakfast Burrito, Eggs Benedict and Western Omelet.

Signature sandwiches include a gourmet Grilled Cheese, B.E.L.T Sandwich, Turkey Club, Turkey Bacon Panini Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Chimichurri Steak Sandwich, Mac-N-Cheese Burger and Down Town Burger. Comforting tavern entrees include Sesame Ginger Salmon, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Fish Tacos, Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, and Slow Roasted Chicken.