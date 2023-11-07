Earl of Sandwich to Open Temporary Pop-Up in Downtown Disney

Great news for those hoping to grab a quick bite while visiting Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District. Earl of Sandwich has announced that they will be opening a temporary pop-up location this winter.
- Earl of Sandwich will be opening a temporary pop-up shop in the west end of Downtown Disney District this winter.
- The popular restaurant announced via their Instagram account that the temporary shop will feature a curated menu of guest favorite sandwiches.
- No opening date has been announced at this time, but the post says to keep an eye out for more details coming soon.
- Earl of Sandwich closed their Downtown Disney restaurant early last year before opening Earl of Sandwich Tavern back in February.
- Earl of Sandwich Tavern has a full indoor bar, serving signature cocktails, wine and beer. The Tavern features al fresco dining on the patio.
- Guests can start the day with breakfast dishes like Croissant French Toast, Breakfast Slam, Avocado Toast, Breakfast Burrito, Eggs Benedict and Western Omelet.
- Signature sandwiches include a gourmet Grilled Cheese, B.E.L.T Sandwich, Turkey Club, Turkey Bacon Panini Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Chimichurri Steak Sandwich, Mac-N-Cheese Burger and Down Town Burger. Comforting tavern entrees include Sesame Ginger Salmon, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Fish Tacos, Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, and Slow Roasted Chicken.
