Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks West Announce Closing Dates at Downtown Disney

Back in November 2021, Disney announced that they will be demolishing the building that formerly housed the AMC Theatres in Downtown Disney, to make way for green spaces and lawns, including a stage for performers. With the building soon to be demolished, current tenants Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks will be closing, and we now have closing dates, thanks to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

Sugarboo & Co. will be closing this Saturday, January 15th, while Earl of Sandwich will close on Thursday, January 27th.

Earl of Sandwich could potentially return in some form during construction, but plans have not yet been finalized.

Starbucks West plans to close at some point in late January. The Starbucks location on the east end of Downtown Disney near World of Disney will remain open.

Demolition work is expected to begin by February 1st.

The Disneyland

The new developments will all take place in the areas near the Disneyland Hotel, once slated for a fourth resort that was inevitably cancelled

This is a multi-year project to reimagine Downtown Disney District and will include an even broader collection of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.

While Earl of Sandwich may be closing (at least for now), did you know that you only have to travel as far as Long Beach