How You Can Still Get Your Earl of Sandwich Fix in Southern California

I feel bad for Earl of Sandwich. For the second time, Disney is kicking them out of Downtown Disney at Disneyland, as they prepare to tear down the whole building that formerly also housed the AMC Theatre. While the Earl is closing up shop at Disneyland (at least for now) on January 24th, did you know that you only have to travel as far as Long Beach to get a taste of the “World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich?”

The Earl of Sandwich in Long Beach is located on 2nd Street in the Belmont Shore area of the city. It’s a simple walk up shop, not really any different than your usual sandwich shop. However the food here is exactly the same as you can find at Downtown Disney.

The giant poster of the titular Earl of Sandwich graces the walls of the Long Beach location.

There’s also a location in the heart of Los Angeles and one at Los Angeles International Airport in the international terminal. So even though Earl is closing at Disneyland, if you're a fan of their delicious sandwiches, then California still has a couple of options for you. Of course, the Earl locations at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris remain open as well.

If you find yourself missing Earl of Sandwich, and you’re a Disneyland local, just take a drive down to 2nd Street in Long Beach. You’ll be glad you did!