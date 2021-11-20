Downtown Disney To Receive Green Spaces and New Offerings In Next Evolution Starting Early Next Year

An area of Downtown Disney, once marked for an additional hotel at the Disneyland Resort, is now slated to become the next evolution of the shopping, dining, and entertainment district.

What’s Happening:

Moments ago at Destination D23,

Notably, he said the AMC Theater, which has been closed for a few years now will be demolished and replaced by green spaces and lawns, including a stage for performers.

The new developments will all take place in the areas near the Disneyland Hotel, once slated for a fourth resort that was inevitably cancelled.

To accommodate these new developments, Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks Coffee on the west end of the district will close in late January 2022. The Starbucks location on the east end near World of Disney will remain open.

This is a multi-year project to reimagine Downtown Disney District and will include an even broader collection of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.

More details are anticipated to arrive next year.

This news came during the first segment of Destination D23, currently taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort, where updates were given on numerous projects at the parks around the globe.

You can follow all of our coverage for the event here!